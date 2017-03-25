Thunderbolt Radio News has learned a 39 year old Obion County woman who lived with her grandmother died in a house fire Saturday morning about 11:30.

Obion County Sheriff Jerry Vastbinder identified the victim as Jennifer Lynn Williams of 2932 West Highway 21 in Hornbeak. The sheriff said Miss Williams, who was deaf and mute, lived with her grandmother Joyce Sandlin.

Miss Sandlin was taken to Baptist Hospital Union City for treatment.

The sheriff said the fire remains under investigation and apparently began in the back of the house but foul play is not suspected. The state arson investigator will determine the cause of the fire.

Medical examiner Dr. Kirk stone pronounced Miss Williams dead at the scene.

Hornbeak, Troy and Samburg fire fighters responded to the scene. Witneses said the home was very old and lacked some of the necessities for daily house keeping.