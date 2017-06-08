Kentucky Fish and Wildlife reports say three men from Obion County, and two from Fulton County, have been sentenced following an investigation into illegal waterfowl guiding in Fulton County.

A press release said 44 year old Rodney Speed, of Union City, pled guilty to a charge of facilitation of non-resident commercial guide licenses, and paid a fine of $1,153, along with the forfeiture of a 2011 Polaris Ranger Crew and one year loss of hunting privileges.

49 year old Jeff Boyd, of Union City, pled guilty to non-resident commercial guide license violations and illegally taking migratory birds. Boyd paid restitution to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife of $2,500, while forfeiting two shotguns, and hunting privileges for five years.

61 year old Bill Jackson, of Woodland Mills, pled guilty to the guide license violation, along with hunting without a non-resident Kentucky license and waterfowl permit. Jackson paid a $1,000 restitution and lost his hunting privileges for three years.

42 year old Jimmy Rowland, of Hickman, pled guilty to the commercial guide license violation and one count of illegally taking migratory birds. Rowland paid a $5,000 restitution and lost hunting privileges for four years.

And 46 year old Rob Hitesman, of Hickman, was issued a $453 summons for three counts of entry to land to hunt without permission.