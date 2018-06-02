Obion and Weakley Counties have been named among the best places to live in Tennessee on Social Security.

In its fourth annual study, SmartAsset analyzed Social Security income, cost of living data, and taxes across all 95 counties to determine where people are getting the most mileage out of Social Security, and Obion and Weakley Counties ranked among the top spots.

Obion County was ranked seventh with Weakley County also making the Top 10 in ninth place.

Both were the only counties in West Tennessee to make the Top 10.