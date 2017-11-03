A capacity crowd last night at the Discovery Park America in Union City heard about a vibrant Agriculture economy from Tennessee’s Ag Commissioner Jai Templeton at the Obion County Joint Economic Development Council’s annual banquet.

Recognition awards were presented to outstanding contributors including Carolina Conner who was named the “Young Professional of the year.”

Cody Martin was honored as “Ambassador of the Year,”

Donnie Johnson received the award for “Board member of the Year,”

Union City Electric System was named “Business Partner of the year,”

Jim Rippy was presented the “You Made it Happen Award,”

Kenton white Squirrel Winery was tabbed the “Ag Business of the Year,”

Buddy’s Wrecker Service was honored as “Small Business of the Year” while the “Business of the Year” recognition was presented to Jerry Ward Auto Plex and Greenfield Products was named “Industry of the Year.”

The Obion County Joint Economic Development Council seeks to enhance the quality of life working with government, business and industry.