A Paducah police officer was assaulted by a man who had a handgun in his possession.

Reports said the incident began when officer Nickolas Francescon initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle with an improper license plate.

When approaching the vehicle, the officer saw 43 year old Marvin Hayes place something into his pocket.

After Hayes eventually turned over a bag of marijuana and scales, he was asked to exit the vehicle.

The report said Francescon attempted to handcuff Hayes, but the suspect then fled on foot.

Hayes was later tackled, with a .45-caliber falling on the ground.

As the officer and Hayes fought on the ground, a witness ran to the scene and called for additional assistance.

Hayes was issued multiple charges that included possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, third degree assault on a police officer and trafficking in marijuana.