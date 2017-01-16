Kentucky State Police are still on the scene of an officer involved shooting that occurred today in Fulton.

Reports said officers were called after a man brandishing a pole with a knife had struck a vehicle and was headed toward the Lake Street area.

When officers arrived, the individual struck the police cars, breaking the windows, and threatened the officers with the weapon.

A witness said the man was shot two times at the scene.

The name of the individual shot has not been released officially, but reports indicate the shooting was fatal.