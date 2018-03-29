Kentucky State Police are still investigating an officer involved shooting, in which one person was killed.

The State Police Critical Incident Response Team was called to Elizabethtown on Wednesday afternoon, where officers were forced to shoot 51 year old Jesse Kilgus, of Rineyville, on the parking lot of John Hardin High School.

Troopers were initially called after Kilgus had shot and killed his 46 year old wife Ruth, and was traveling to the high school to get their juvenile child.

School officials were informed by State Police about the incident, and placed the school on lockdown.

Reports said Kilgus arrived at the school and attempted to gain entry, but was denied due to the lockdown.

While sitting in his vehicle on the school parking lot, the Hardin County Sheriff, along with officers from State Police Post 4 and Radcliff police, responded for assistance.

The report said officers attempted to have Kilgus exit his vehicle, but he raised his handgun in a threatening manner and was then shot multiple times.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.