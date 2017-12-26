A Hickman County, Kentucky man was shot and killed by a Hickman County deputy in Weakley County early Tuesday morning.

A report by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said 34 year old Salvador Byassee was shot and killed near the 300 block of State Line Road in Weakley County following a pursuit by officers.

The TBI report said the incident started around 1:45, when Byassee did not yield to a sobriety checkpoint conducted by Kentucky State Police on Highway 1218 in Hickman County.

After fleeing from the checkpoint scene, reports said Byassee wrecked his car and ran by foot into Weakley County.

In Weakley County, TBI reports said Byassee stole a vehicle and then encountered a deputy with the Hickman County Sheriff’s Department.

At the conclusion of another vehicle pursuit, the deputy reportedly encountered Byassee with a knife, resulting in the officer discharging his service weapon and striking the victim.

At the request of 27th District Attorney General Tommy Thomas, TBI agents are investigating the circumstances surrounding the officer involved shooting, and will gather all interviews and evidence pertaining to the incident.