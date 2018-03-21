The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced the explosive demolition of the two main spans of the old U.S. 68/KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge.

First District Transportation spokesman Keith Todd said crews have been preparing the 86 year old bridge for the demolition, which is scheduled for April 11th.

Workers have removed concrete decking and surveyed the two steel truss spans to plan placement of explosives.

Todd said highway traffic across the new Barkley Bridge will have to be halted for several hours the morning of the blast.

Once the main steel truss structures are dropped into Kentucky Lake, cranes will move to the site to salvage the steel.

The U.S. Coast Guard requires the contractor to clear the main channel within 24 hours to minimize disruptions to commercial river traffic.