After a request by the American Cancer Society, there will only by one county-wide Relay for Life event in Weakley County.

Relay for Life Chair Linda Ramsey says this change has also taken place in Gibson County and feels other counties will follow the trend.

Miss Ramsey says she and the Relay for Life committee want each community to feel a part of the Relay for Life event later this fall.

The Weakley County Relay for Life is set for Friday, October 5, from 5:00 until midnight at UT Martin’s Hardy Graham Stadium parking lot.