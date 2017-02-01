A Troy woman was injured Tuesday morning in a two vehicle accident in Union City.

Police reports said 31 year old Thomas Ray Burpo, of Union City, was traveling East on Main Street, and had entered the exit ramp to merge with southbound traffic on Everett Boulevard.

When stopping for oncoming traffic, Burpo’s 2003 Chevrolet Silverado truck was struck in the rear by a 2016 Toyota Camry driven by 66 year old Carla Ann Hoffman.

Police reports said Ms. Hoffman was taken from the scene by ambulance to Baptist Memorial Hospital, with major damage sustained to the front of her car.

Ms. Hoffman was cited for following to closley.

Burpo was not injured in the accident and was cited for no insurance.