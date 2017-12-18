Discovery Park of America celebrated a milestone on Saturday morning, when the one-millionth visitor went thru the turnstiles.

15-month old Woods Rogers, the son of Bo and Ivy Rogers of Dyersburg, eclipsed the mark at 11:12, when the family visited the Union City facility.

Park CEO Jim Rippy was on hand for the celebration, with the family awarded a prize package of over $4,000, that included three lifetime memberships to Discovery Park, an overnight stay and dinner at Bluebank Resort on Reelfoot Lake, dinner at Sassafraz Restaurant in Union City, a gift from White Squirrel Winery and other items.

Discovery Park eclipsed the one-million visitor mark after only four years of operation at their Everett Boulevard location.