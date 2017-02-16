Everett-Stewart Airport is presenting an open house Saturday morning at 9, which celebrates the 75th anniversary of the Civil Air Patrol.

Some people may be unfamiliar with the CAP, who have members ranging in age from 12 to 70.

Retired Dr. Leland Smith told Thunderbolt Radio about the Civil Air Patrol and what it does.

The Civil Air Patrol is a longtime volunteer U.S. Air Force auxiliary that is the latest member of the Air Force’s Total Force.

Anyone interested in aerospace education, leadership, and flying are invited to Everett-Stewart Airport’s open house at 9 Saturday morning in Union City.