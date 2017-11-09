Discussion on the dangers of opiods will be the topic of discussion at a community forum next week at UT-Martin.

Tuesday evening at 5:30, a community wide question and answer forum will take place at Watkins Auditorium, dealing with the misuse, abuse and dangers of prescription pain killing drugs.

Melesa Lassiter, who is the Regional Overdose Prevention Specialist for Region 6, spoke with Thunderbolt News and gave an explanation about opiods.

Ms. Lassiter said the forum was organized as an effort to educate the general public about the dangers of the prescribed drugs.

Ms. Lassiter said the issue of prescription drug abuse is not only a national problem, but a local and state problem as well.

Scheduled to participate in the free forum is Milan police officer Nick Glenn, EMT Rick Workman and Lifeline Recovery Specialist Drew Lester.