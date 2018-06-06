The Ohio Valley Conference Council of Directors of Athletics have approved a plan to move the OVC Baseball Championship to Marion, Illinois for the next two years, beginning with the 2019 season.

The first of those eight-team tournaments will be held May 21st thru the 26th at Rent One Park.

Beginning in 2001, the tournament switched to a neutral site for the first time, with nine championships being held at Brooks Stadium in Paducah, followed by seven years at the Ballpark in Jackson in Jackson, and the past two years in Oxford, Alabama.

Rent One Park is the home of the Southern Illinois Miners, a professional baseball team playing in the Frontier League.

The park opened in 2007 and has a Sportexe Turf synthetic surface, features 3,400 chairback seats and lawn seating for over 2,000.

The venue includes a brand-new high-definition LED video board, 14 suites, a banquet facility, an entertainment plaza, kids’ play area and a 10-hole miniature golf course.

The Ohio Valley Conference currently has 11 baseball-playing institutions.