The Ohio Valley Conference has announced a move for the men’s and women’s basketball tournament.

OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche announced Thursday that the 2018 tournaments will be played at the 10,000 seat Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

The arena is located in the downtown district of Evansville, and is the home court of the University of Evansville.

It is the third largest city in Indiana with nearly 120,000 residents, with a metropolitan population of around 300,000 people.

The OVC Basketball Tournament is the fourth oldest Division 1 Championship in the country, and has been held 23 out of the last 24 years in Nashville.

It will make its final appearance at Municipal Auditorium this year from March 1st thru the 4th.