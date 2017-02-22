Voting for the fourth annual OVC Mascot Challenge is underway.

Fans, students, faculty and alumni are encouraged to cast a vote for their favorite university mascot, with voting to end on March 2nd at noon.

Murray State’s “Dunker” has won the Mascot Challenge the past two years.

Twelve OVC universities are competing in the challenge this season.

Local fans can cast their vote for UT-Martin’s “Captain Skyhawk” by going to OVCMascotChallenge.com.

Fans can vote once per day until the deadline date.

The mascot winner will be announced at the OVC Basketball Tournament in Nashville, and the winning school will receive a $1,000 general scholarship.