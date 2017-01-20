The UT-Martin Skyhawks softball team has been picked to finish in the middle of the pack in the Ohio Valley Conference.

With votes cast by the leagues head coaches and sports information directors, the Skyhawks were chosen to finish sixth in the 12 team league.

Jacksonville State was the pre-season choice to capture the OVC crown, picking up 22 of the 24 first place votes.

The Gamecocks posted a 43-17 record in 2016, which included a (26-0) record in OVC play.

The team also returns “OVC Pitcher of the Year” Whitney Gillespie back in the circle this season.

SIU-Edwardsville was selected to finish second, with Eastern Kentucky third and Eastern Illinois fourth.

UT-Martin collected 151 votes, with Murray State chosen for the seventh spot with 135 votes.