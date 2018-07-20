Media covering the Ohio Valley Conference have picked the UT Martin Skyhawks to finish 3rd in a Preseason Football Media Poll.

In total 15 voters from around the league cast a ballot on who they thought would be the 2018 football favorites and preseason players of the year.

The OVC will release its preseason poll and All-OVC team, as voted on by league head coaches and communications directors, on Monday during the league’s annual Media Day in Nashville.

The media panel picked the Jacksonville State Gamecocks as the preseason favorite, picking up 14 of 15 first-place votes and 134 total points. Austin Peay received the other first-place vote to be tabbed second (114 points) The poll was rounded out by UT Martin (96), Tennessee State (91), Eastern Illinois (83), Eastern Kentucky (64), Murray State (39), Southeast Missouri (35) and Tennessee Tech (19).

In addition, the pollsters tabbed Austin Peay sophomore quarterback Jeremiah Oatsvall as the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and Jacksonville State junior defensive back Marlon Bridges as the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.

The pollsters for the 2018 OVC Media Poll included: Bob Belvin, ESPN Clarksville; Mike Bradd, Eastern Illinois Radio; Neal Bradley, Murray State Radio; Craig Haley, STATS; Edward Marlowe, Paducah Sun; Brian McLaughlin, HERO Sports; Mike Organ, Tennessean; Mike Parris, Jacksonville State Radio Network; Greg Pogue, WNSR/TSU Radio Network; Brian Rives, Governors Sports Network; Justin Rust, Charleston Journal Gazette & Times-Courier; Greg Stotelmyer, Eastern Kentucky Sports Network; Van Stokes, ESPN Clarksville; Kevin Taylor, The Gadsden Times; Kevin Weaks, Union City Messenger.

