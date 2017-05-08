UT-Martin has been awarded the No.2 seed for the Ohio Valley Conference Softball Tournament that starts Wednesday in Oxford, Alabama.

The Skyhawks are (36-16) overall and (13-5) in conference play going into the four day event.

Jacksonville State is the tournament’s No.1 seed, followed by UT-Martin, SIU-Edwardsville, Eastern Illinois, Murray State, Eastern Kentucky, Tennessee Tech and Belmont.

Four games are scheduled for Wednesday, with UT-Martin to take on Tennessee Tech at 12:30.

SIUE will face Eastern Kentucky at 10:30, Murray State will play Eastern Illinois at 3:00 and Belmont will play Jacksonville State at 5:30.