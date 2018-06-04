A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans an overnight detour for EASTBOUND traffic in the I-24/Purchase Parkway Exit 25 Interchange Work Zone tonight and possibly Wednesday night.

Tonight’s detour is expected to be in place from 9:00 to about 6:00 Wednesday morning to allow removal of temporary barrier walls along the eastbound lanes through the work zone.

Eastbound I-24 traffic will be detoured temporarily via the Purchase Parkway NORTHBOUND lanes to US 62 EASTBOUND to return to I-24 via the US 62 Exit 27 Calvert City Interchange.

This work to remove the temporary barrier wall along the eastbound lanes through the work zone may have to continue into Wednesday night.

The I-24/Purchase Parkway Exit 25 work zone runs along I-24 in Marshall County between the 25 and 27 mile marker and along the Purchase Parkway between the 49 and 52 mile marker at the I-24/Purchase Parkway Exit 25 Interchange.

Reconstruction of the Exit 25 interchange is aimed at allowing I-69 to be extended southward along the parkway in the future.