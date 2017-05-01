A former Hickman resident, and current Union City businessman, has volunteered his time to help repair headstones damaged by a tornado at the Hickman City Cemetery.

Hickman City Manager James Gray told Thunderbolt News that Mark Mosley, of Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home, reached out with the offer to help reset the stones damaged by the storm.

The damage was caused by one of the two tornadoes that struck the Hickman area on the night on March 10th, with the National Weather Service classifying the city tornado as an F2 carrying winds of 125 miles per hour.

Gray said the storms winds did cause damage to some monuments, that at this time cannot be corrected.