The 53rd annual Lighted Dogwood Trail is underway in Paducah.

The event is sponsored by the Paducah Civic Beautification Board, who invite the public to take personal tours by vehicle, bicycle or walking.

Residents along the ten mile trail light up their trees, flags and flowers from dusk until 10:00, as long as the dogwoods are in bloom.

The event includes judging for all of the participants, with signage placed in the yards of the winners.

The Dogwood Trail attracts thousands of visitors yearly to view the sites of the city’s west end.