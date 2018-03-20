A 67 year old Paducah man was injured after being struck by a car.

McCracken County sheriff’s reports said Glenn Loe exited his vehicle on North Friendship Road around 7:00 Tuesday morning, after it ran out of gasoline.

When retrieving a gas can from the trunk of the vehicle, reports said Loe was struck by a 2017 passenger car driven by 17 year old Mason Buckingham.

Police said Loe was temporarily pinned in between the two vehicles, but was able to free himself.

Reports said Loe was transported to a Paducah hospital for treatment of a non-incapacitating injury.

Poor lighting, weather and slick roads were contributing factors to the accident.