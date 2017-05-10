The McCracken County Sheriff Dept is currently seeking the public’s assistance in locating 33 year old Matthew Thomas Williams, of Paducah.

On Tuesday, William’s fled from deputies as they were attempting to serve numerous outstanding warrants and summons at his address on Highland Church Road in McCracken County.

William’s now has new charges pending as a result of his fleeing from deputies.

If anyone knows of William’s current whereabouts, they are asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department or their nearest Law Enforcement Agency.