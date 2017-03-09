A Paducah police officer was treated at a hospital Thursday morning, after being attacked by a dog.

Reports said officer Will Gilbert was at a home in the 1100 block of Greer Street to conduct a follow-up investigation concerning a theft case.

While standing beside of his police cruiser, a pit bull dog at the home broke its chain and attacked Gilbert.

As the dog was biting him, reports said officer Gilbert fired his service weapon, but missed the dog.

The dog did run back to its home, with Gilbert receiving a bite injury to his thigh.