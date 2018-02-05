The Paducah Police Department would like to alert the public to a video that is being circulated on Facebook.

Police say the video shows a child involved in a sex act with an adult, and suggests the video needs to “go viral” to try to identify the child.

Paducah police detectives have been in contact with authorities in Alabama, who are actively investigating the source of the video.

They have advised the Paducah department that the child has been located and is safe.

Officers are reminding the public that sharing the video can result in a felony charge of distributing child pornography.

Anyone that receives the video is urged to delete it immediately.