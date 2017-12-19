Paducah police are seeking the identity of three people accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from both city Walmart stores.

Police reports said employees told officers the people went through a check-out line on two different occasions and purchased merchandise and prepaid debit cards.

Police said the customers distracted the cashier while another customer closed the sale on the cash register.

The suspects then left the store without paying.

The suspects were described as two black males and a black female with long hair.

Police say the stolen items are valued at more than $4,400, with the same people suspected of doing the same thing at Wal-Mart stores in Murray and Central City.