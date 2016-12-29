Long time radio air personality and play-by-play high school sports announcer Ed Taylor was struck and killed by an automobile in Reidland, Kentucky Thursday evening.

A number of sources have told Thunderbolt Radio news Mr. Taylor had returned home after broadcasting games in Louisville and apparently went across the road from his home to retrieve his mail when he was struck by an automobile. The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Taylor broadcast football and basketball games for Paducah Tilghman high school for a number of years. He had worked in radio for some 60 years in Paducah, Union City, Jackson and other towns in Tennessee and Kentucky. “Ed Taylor had a bigger than life air personality” said Paul Tinkle president of Thunderbolt Radio who worked across town from Taylor in Paducah.

Tinkle recalls Taylor was “a very popular morning personality at WPAD” while I was at WDXR radio.

In addition “we broadcast a lot of ball games through the years and became friends seeing each other at numerous games including the “big one” when Tilghman would play Mayfield.

Taylor later came to work at WALR, now KYTN in Union City, as sales manager for a period of time before returning to Paducah. “Ed loved calling football and basketball games on radio and if you lived in West Kentucky you likely had heard his voice” Tinkle said. “Our deepest sympathy to the Bristol Broadcasting Radio family and their listeners. Ed will be sadly missed.”