A Palmersville teen is facing numerous drug charges and a weapons charge.

Dresden Police Patrolman Joseph Bates was called to Southfield Apartments just after 3:00 Friday afternoon on reports of a suspicious person knocking on doors.

When he arrived, Patrolman Bates found 18-year-old Austin King sitting in a chair, wrapped in a blanked, with a marijuana pipe in his lap in plain sight.

When King was asked to remove the blanket, Patrolman Bates also noticed a handgun in his waist band.

Bates says King had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and appeared to be under the influence.

King is being held in the Weakley County Jail on charges of Public Intoxication, Simple Possession, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, and Possession of a Weapon Under the Influence.