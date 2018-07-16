Two parents were arrested after their toddler child was located by a busy roadway.

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon said Saturday morning around 11:00, deputies were dispatched to a toddler in the road in the Water Valley community.

The caller stated that a three year old child was playing near the roadway on US 45 South, with the caller securing the child, while other motorists assisting in locating the parents.

Sheriff’s reports said Diane Peoples and Richard Crider were asleep inside a home, and unaware that the child had been outside.

Deputies took statements and arrested both Peoples and Crider for first degree wanton endangerment.

Reports said the child was released to a family member and was unharmed.

