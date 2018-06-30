This summer, the City of Paris is introducing the Paris Citizens Government Academy for residents and business owners.

The free seven week course will provide a comprehensive review of how Paris city government is structured, what city services are available and how they’re delivered; how the city is governed overall, as well as the city’s budget and how your tax dollars are spent.

The program begins July 31 with classes meeting each Tuesday night through September 6.

Applications are available online at paris tn-dot-gov and at Paris City Hall.

Applications will be accepted no later than Friday, July 20. Candidates will be notified by Tuesday, July 24.