The City of Paris Industrial Development Board will meet next week to discuss a PILOT incentive agreement with Revel Enterprises to expand in Henry County.

Paris Henry County Industrial Board CEO David Hamilton says Revel Enterprises is planning to lease the spec building in the Henry County industrial park and invest $2 million dollars for the expansion.

Revel also plans to expand from 45 full-time employees to 110 employees in five years.

The Industrial Development Board meets to discuss the agreement Tuesday afternoon at 4:00 in the Paris City Hall Courtroom. The meeting is open to the public.