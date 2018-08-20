A Paris man has been added to the TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list.

TBI spokesman Josh Devine says 31-year-old Gerald Eugene Dolberry is wanted by the Paris Police Department and TBI to face two counts of Criminal Attempt to Commit First Degree Murder. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Dolberry is an African-American male, who stands 5’7” and weighs approximately 156 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Dolberry’s whereabouts should contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

There is a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest.

