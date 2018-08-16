A Henry County man has been indicted on federal drug trafficking charges.

Tony Boyd of Paris was indicted by a federal grand jury for distributing drugs while being a convicted felon.

According to the indictment, Boyd is charged with the distributing crack cocaine in the Paris area on six separate occasions. Two transactions occurred within a thousand feet of the Porter Court Park Playground.

Because of his significant criminal history, if convicted on four counts of distribution, Boyd faces up to 20 years imprisonment; a million dollar fine and three years supervised release. On the counts of distribution near the playground, he faces up to 30 years imprisonment, a two million dollar fine and six years supervised release.

The case is being investigated by the Metro Crime Unit of Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI.

