The City of Paris has received more than $1.3 million in state grants for parks and recreation facilities, as well as improvements to a local street.

The city received a $500,000 TDEC Local Parks and Recreation Fund grant for a park project to construct splash pad, pavilions, family area, ADA-compliant restroom facilities, and more parking at Eiffel Tower Park.

The city plans to provide both the $500,000 match to the grant, as well as the additional funds needed for the $1.5 million project total.

The city also received an $835,000 TDOT grant to install sidewalks, curbs, gutters, and other improvements on Wilson Street.

The city will contribute about $208,000 toward matching funds for the project, which will fill in a gap in the city sidewalk system to allow better connectivity between W.G. Rhea Elementary School, Henry County High School, and the Tennessee College of Applied Technology.

