A Paris woman is facing charges of identity theft after a couple of incidents involving her former stepdaughter in Weakley County.

Weakley County Police Captain Terry McDade says 38-year-old Tammy Roney of Paris, allegedly used the identity of her former stepdaughter Chasity Roney, to take out two $400 loans from Speedy Cash online.

Tammy Roney used her former stepdaughter’s name, social security number, and birthday to take out the loans, one of which was paid off for $470 through the Paris woman’s Regions Bank account in Martin in September.

After Chasity was left to pay an extra loan, Tammy Roney used her former stepdaughter’s identification to pay for services from Verizon Wireless that ran to nearly $3,000 through September and October.

Weakley County Deputies say Chasity Roney’s name showed up on the Regions Bank account of Tammy Roney for the Speedy Cash and Verizon charges, which led to the arrest of the former stepmother last week.

Tammy Roney faces three counts of identity theft in Weakley County General Sessions Court tomorrow.