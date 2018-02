Parker Hannifin in Greenfield has increased productivity with a 300,000 dollar Economic Development Grant.

Plant Manager John Pitcher says most of the funds have been allocated to moving product lines to the Tennessee facility.

Mr. Pitcher says nearly 70 jobs have been added at Parker with another grant of 25,000 dollars to aid in training.

With the product line growing, Mr. Pitcher is optimistic the facility will soon be under one roof..