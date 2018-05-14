Former Union City basketball star Parker Stewart has become one of the newest players for the UT-Martin Skyhawks.

Stewart played last season for the University of Pittsburgh, but will now suit up for a Skyhawks team coached by his father, Anthony.

The 6’5”, 205 pound shooting guard will sit out the upcoming season due to NCAA transfer rules, but will be eligible as a sophomore beginning the 2019-20 season.

In a press release from UT-Martin, Coach Stewart said he was elated for the program, university and community that Parker chose the Skyhawks with so many options on the table.

At Union City, Stewart helped guide the Golden Tornadoes to an 81-25 record over three years, including his Senior season, in which he averaged 27.6 point-per-game and seven rebounds.

At Pittsburgh last season, Stewart had 20 starts, including a 23-point game against Syracuse, that included seven made 3-point shots.