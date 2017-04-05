Former Fulton County Jailer Ricky Parnell will appear in Federal Court in Paducah on Thursday.

Parnell is scheduled to appear in front of Judge Thomas B. Russell for a change of plea hearing.

He is expected to plead guilty to charges involving his role in a kickback scheme at the Fulton County Detention Center.

Parnell was one of five people indicted in November, following an FBI investigation into the kickback scheme, which took place during a construction project.

An indictment stated that in his capacity as Jailer, Parnell received at least $175,000 in money and other things of value, from the four other indicted contractors.

Ron Armstrong of Dresden, Mike Homra of Fulton, and Danny Larcom of Union City, have all pled guilty on the fraud and conspiracy charges and are awaiting sentencing.

Jimmy Boyd, of South Fulton, will have his case heard in federal court on Friday during a Further Proceedings hearing.

The indictment against the men said each could be sentenced up to 20 years in prison for each count, with a $250,000 fine for each count.