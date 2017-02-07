Former Fulton County Jailer Ricky Parnell, and Daniel Larcom, of Union City, are scheduled to change their pleas in a federal kickback scheme.

Plans for the two defendants involved in the scheme at the Fulton County Detention were announced by attorneys today to federal Judge Thomas B. Russell in Paducah.

Larcom’s attorney said he was prepared to enter a plea, and a court date was set for March 6th.

An attorney for Parnell said he was heading for a change of plea hearing after receiving a plea agreement, in which he was reviewing.

Parnell will now appear in court on April 6th.

An attorney for Jimmy Boyd of South Fulton was issued a further proceedings date for March 6th, in which Judge Russell said a trial date, or change of plea date would be set.

The three are part of a kickback scheme involving the $3.3 million dollar expansion of the Fulton County Detention Center.

Indictments showed Parnell received approximately $175,000 in cash and gifts from four contractors for their work on the project.

The indictment stated Parnell informed each person to inflate invoices for services and supplies to receive the kickbacks.

Ronald Armstrong, of Dresden, and Mike Homra, of Fulton, have already pled guilty on charges of honest service fraud and wire fraud, and will be sentenced in May.