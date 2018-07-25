Union City police were called to 2110 West Reelfoot Avenue to investigate the theft of items from a vehicle.

Police reports said officers arrived at Morris Truck and Trailer, where someone had taken four wheels and tires, along with a hood emblem, from a Mercedes Benz.

Charles Morris, of Rutherford, told officers the theft occurred sometime between Friday and Monday, with the vehicle left on the ground after the tires and wheels were removed.

The police report said the value of the stolen tires and wheels was listed at $640, with the emblem listed at $50.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...