Longtime city leader and Martin alderman Rex Pate says he will not seek re-election to the Martin City Board in the November municipal election.

Pate made his announcement at the close of Monday night’s city board meeting, saying it’s an exciting time for the board and that the city of Martin is experiencing great things.

Pate serves as one of the alderman representing Ward 1. Vice-Mayor Danny Nanney is the other Ward 1 alderman.

Pate has been serving as an alderman for the city of Martin off-and-on since 1984.

Meanwhile, Tony Prince has already picked up a petition to run for the Ward 1 seat.

Ward 2 alderman David Belote and Ward 3 alderman Terry Hankins have both picked up petitions to run for re-election to the board in November.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...