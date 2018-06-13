A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans asphalt paving along a section of KY 1660/Robertson Road in Calloway County starting today.

Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd says paving along KY 1660/Robertson Road runs from KY 94 at milepoint 0.0 extending northward to KY 121 at milepoint 1.53.

Work along KY 1660/Robertson Road is expected to take two to three days to complete, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert for one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers.

Caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and maintenance personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.