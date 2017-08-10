Greenfield Board members have accepted a paving bid from Martin Paving to re-surfaced several streets. Public Works Director Tony Stout says the city will get 9 of the 10 streets on their paving list done this year. Meanwhile Highway 45 from Bradford to Sharon is getting a resurfacing. The state contract is being handled by Ford Construction.

In other news Greenfield board members got an update on the new Casey’s convenience store that is under construction. Stout says the store will go up fast. Also the city board agreed to name a street in the industrial park “Technology Drive.”

Board members have been told McDonalds, contractors are now waiting for an inspection on some electrical components. If they pass that inspection the rest of the wiring can be done and walls will go in.

The delay is due to the need for specific wiring for the kiosks that will allow customers to order on their own rather than talking to an employee.

And the Greenfield board voted to allow city employees to donate their sick days to their coworkers. They did set the limit of days to 10 and they can only do that once a year