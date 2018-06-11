Dyersburg State pitcher William Woods, a graduate from Trenton Peabody, was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the 23rd round of the MLB Draft last Wednesday.

As a high school senior in 2017, Woods posted a record of 12-2 with 119 strikeouts and a 0.84 ERA as he led the Golden Tide to a top four finish in the TSSAA State Tournament.

Woods intended to sign with UT-Martin as a freshman, but decided the junior college route was the best road to the big leagues.

Woods, a 6’4” sophomore, said he had talked with other teams including the San Diego Padres, but they weren’t giving him the numbers he wanted.

He signed on Friday and will start in a rookie Gulf Coast League later this month.