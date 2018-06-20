The Obion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of peaches from Flippen’s Orchards.

Sheriff Jerry Vastbinder said approximately 60 bushels of peaches were pulled from trees from the orchard located on Kendall Road.

The theft occurred sometime between 5:30 Monday afternoon and 7:00 on Tuesday morning.

Sheriff Vastbinder said officials at Flippen’s said the value of the theft was $50 per bushel, or $3,000 total.

Anyone who may have any information about this theft is asked to contact the Obion County Sheriff’s Department, or the Crimestoppers Tip-Line.