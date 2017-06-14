A man being investigated for being a “peeping Tom” in the Fulton and South Fulton area has been arrested.

Fulton police reports said officers responded early Wednesday morning to the 400 block of North College Street, where a caller said a male, later determined to be 47 year old Darrell Minor of South Fulton, was standing on his back porch.

Minor was later discovered and arrested on charges of fleeing and evading police, disorderly conduct and alcohol intoxication.

Reports said Fulton and South Fulton police have investigated 15-to-20 calls of a “peeping Tom” in the central Fulton area and in South Fulton.

Police say Minor was captured by a photo looking into a window in South Fulton.

He is listed on the Tennessee Sexual Offender Registry as a violent offender and was convicted of rape in 1990 according to the website.