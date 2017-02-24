Weakley County Election Commissioner Beau Pemberton has announced he will step down from the commission when his term ends April 1st.

Mr. Pemberton told Thunderbolt Radio why he was leaving the commission.

Pemberton’s position supervises all elections that come through Weakley County and helps to train poll workers.

The commission typically meets once a month and commissioners are paid $75 a meeting, though in a non-election year, meetings occur less often.

Beau Pemberton is the city attorney for Dresden and Greenfield.