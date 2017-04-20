Property owners in Union City are being advised to maintain their lawns this summer, following a decision by the City Council this week.

City Manager Kathy Dillon said the unanimous vote by the Council means a big penalty increase for those who do not abide by the city ordinance.

Ms. Dillon said city residents are required by law to keep their grass under eight inches, and those that are in violation will be addressed.

The penalty increase by the city, to mow and address private property, will take affect on June 1st.